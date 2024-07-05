Launceston car guru transforms 42-year-old business into Tas Trucks

A prominent Launceston businessman has set his sights on transforming a longstanding truck dealership.
After 18 years in the automotive industry, former Local Motor Group director Ed Jones changed lanes in August by taking over FRM Hino.
He has since renamed the 42-year-old business Tas Trucks, and embarked on a $1.5 million expansion.
The former site of the fluoro green Woodwork Emporium building has been added to the main yard, and upgrades to the workshops will begin this month.
A fleet of trucks now line the corner of Hobart Road and the Kings Meadows Connector.
"When there's not a lot of positivity around [economically] we're just trying to find a way to solider on knowing at some point it'll get better," he said.
"And when it gets better, hopefully we can be well set up to take advantage of that."
FRM began in 1982 with a focus on forklifts, but grew to include sales, servicing and parts.
It has 45 staff across three sites - Launceston, Hobart and Devonport - which allows Mr Jones to know everyone by name and be involved in most aspects of the business.
The father-of-one said a desire to focus on the "people" side of the business had led to the introduction of a nine-day fortnight for technicians.
"The days they're at work they work a little bit longer, but they get that time back which they can put into their own personal interests," Mr Jones said.
"It doesn't make the business easier to run in terms of the management of the workforce that's available on Friday when they have their time off, but I think it actually makes it a better workforce, and hopefully one where we can retain people for longer because the conditions are favourable.
"It's really nice to hear some feedback from some of the guys that on the Friday they're playing the golf comp or taking their kids away for the weekend and how they use their time.
"It's been really positive."
Mt Jones is also keen to plug back in to the community.
Tas Trucks has recently given its upstairs office space to JCP Youth, which supports Tasmanian youth who have entered or are at risk of entering the justice system.
"They were running their operations out of their safehouse for the kids, so they were having kids come in and stay as well as trying to works on their strategic plan," Mr Jones said.
"Now they've got a space upstairs that's dedicated for them to think about the direction of that charity.
"So we're trying to be genuine about making a contribution to the community - I'd like to think that helps our staff understand that the business stands for something more than just making money."
