Magistrate shows compassion to man who suffered mental episode

Joe Colbrook has reported on many situations from the Launceston courts. Today, Joe reports on a case where a Launceston man who suffered a severe mental health episode and smashed up a parked car was shown compassion from the judiciary.
Imagine this: you're moments away from enjoying your dinner when suddenly, you find yourself at the scene of a serious crash, offering your assistance. Duncan Bailey talks with the Scottsdale Australian Army Cadet Captain who lived that scenario.
Aaron Smith highlights the positive change coming to a town in Northern Tasmania, as it gears up for a greener future following the local council's approval of an exciting new project.
If you're already a subscriber, thank you for supporting The Examiner. Remember to check out today's digital print edition.
If you receive this newsletter to stay updated with our region's daily headlines, we invite you to join us as a subscriber.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.