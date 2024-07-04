'We want them to report it': Police up patrols as shoplifting rises

A rise in shoplifting has prompted police to step up their patrols.
Inspector Craig Fox said June's focused activity included increased foot patrols around the Launceston CBD and other major precincts like Mowbray and Kings Meadows at peak times, and speaking with business owners.
He said some businesses were more likely to be hit by thieves than others, but the message to proprietors was the same.
"We are aware of some issues and we're trying to do our best through visibility and intervention," Inspector Fox said.
"If businesses have an issue we want them to report it.
"We will always respond but we have to prioritise jobs. If we have police in the area at the time, then they will be there pretty quickly."
Compared to the year prior shoplifting offences in the Launceston area have risen by about 30 per cent according to police statistics, and Inspector Fox said the western side of the CBD was a recent hotspot.
Inspector Fox said public order offences remained consistent with previous years.
He said the high-visibility patrols were not just a passive deterrent, and allowed officers to intervene early - either moving people along before they caused problems or responding rapidly in the case of crimes.
Officers had also turned their attention to the area near Frederick Street and Charles Street, after several business owners in the area raised concerns about anti-social behaviour at a council meeting.
Inspector Fox said the police work, which included liaising with relevant community groups, had paid off.
"In the last two or three weeks there's been a shift in offending and calls to that area," he said.
"We're targeting it more, the particular group that have been causing a few problems have moved away from the area. That's not to say we've just moved the problem a block away."
Inspector Fox said local police officers would continue to work with all stakeholders, and asked for anybody with information to police to phone 131 444.
