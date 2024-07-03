George Town set for greener future with council's street tree strategy

A town in Northern Tasmania is set for a greener future following the approval of a new project by its local council.
George Town councillors have unanimously voted to implement a 'street tree strategy' to guide planting efforts of native and exotic trees.
The initiative places a particular emphasis on beautifying the town's new subdivisions to the North, which currently feature little in the way of greenery.
Mayor Greg Kieser said he was thrilled by the strategy, describing it as "the highlight of this month's agenda".
"I am absolutely delighted to see this come forward, I think it is a stunning piece of work," he said.
"Of all the things that people in our community want to shower praise on us for, it is the work we have done and progress we've made with greening our suburbs.
"I think this is the next step in that journey, to have a comprehensive strategy to undertake our plantings and determine which species to plant."
The new scheme is defined by its 'priority street rollout program', which judges streets on four principals to rate which ones are most in need of additional tree canopy.
Agnes Street, Arnold Street, Victoria Street and Franklin Street are currently top priority while the likes of William Street, Gerzalia Drive and Counsell Avenue will be developed later down the line.
Councillor Heather Ashley applauded the strategy for highlighting the importance of trees.
"Also, it enhances the health and wellbeing of the community, so I think that it's a good way to go ahead," she said.
Planting efforts have already begun in key parts of the town, with saplings in place along Main Street.
Councillor Jason Orr said although this roll-out was only for George Town proper, the council could learn from its outcome and implement the plan across the municipality.
Cr Kieser agreed and hoped there would be "many, many more trees to come".
"I think that it is a journey of learning and once we start here, I think they'll be a natural cascade of success following success," he said.
"Very shortly, Tamar NRM will be planting 2500 seedlings for small, tubestock trees at what was the old tip which is now being rehabilitated.
"We've had a few people ask how they can participate, I think there will be a call-out to the community for people to come and volunteer their time. It should be a lovely day."
