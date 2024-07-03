Cyber safety expert shines a light on the dark side of the internet

Do you know how to keep your child safe online?
More than 150 parents attended a cyber safety information session and heard Australia's leading cyber safety expert, Susan McLean, give some useful tips on cyber safety.
Assistant principal of Riverside Primary School Dan Kroon said Ms McLean debunked the myths and exposed the reality surrounding "online friends".
"Lots of kids talk about their online friends - Susan said there is no such thing," Mr Kroon said.
"There are friends, and then there are people online who we don't actually know in the real world.
"Susan said we must be clear about that with our kids."
According to Ms McLean, the best ways to keep children safe online are:
According to Ms McLean, Snapchat was the most used app for child exploitation, and TikTok was the most used for sex offences worldwide.
As a principal Mr Kroon said he faced cyber related issues amongst students "very regularly".
"Sometimes it's daily," he said.
Mr Kroon said it's really difficult to manage the negative effects of the online world in a school.
"We are a primary school. We don't see phones," he said.
"These problems happen at home or friends' houses, so the parents must work with the school because these issues come into schools."
Mr Kroon said many parents associated online dangers with social media. However, online gaming was also a big problem.
"Gaming is huge, and many social media apps are connected to it, like Discord, where a lot of issues happen," he said.
Mr Kroon said many parents do all the right things, but the darker side of the cyber world still impacts their children.
"Sometimes kids are still implicated even if they don't use it themselves," he said.
Mr Kroon said McLean will spend three days with students this week relaying the importance of cyber safety in a way suited to their age.
Riverside Primary School teamed up with West Launceston Primary School and Trevallyn Primary School to host the event and invited a number of other schools and local sports clubs.
Tas City Building and S Group covered the cost of the event.
