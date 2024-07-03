What are Launceston Tornadoes' star imports loving about new home Tasmania?

Launceston Tornadoes' imports have glowing reviews of Tasmania with their time here soon coming to an end.
Belgian Lore Devos and American Trinity Oliver have formed a strong bond with each other and the state, with European especially eager to see a lot of sights.
"Lore keeps me busy, she always wants to see what's new and what's next," Oliver said with a laugh.
"We've done Cradle Mountain and we want to go to Wineglass Bay, but what I've liked most is the nature - a lot of the countryside and greenery.
"People are really friendly and easygoing ... going back home to Dallas it would be a different story - it's a lot of city, a lot of movement but here it's a lot slower."
Devos described Tasmania as a beautiful place, also enjoying time in Hobart and Bruny Island.
On court, the 25-year-old is on fire - scoring 20 and 24 points in the side's double-header losses last weekend.
"I'm really happy with that," she said. about her performance in the second game, which was in Launceston.
"I guess it was not enough to get a win but I'm happy with my performance and the support I got from the team and the coaches."
The Tornadoes play their final home game of the season at Elphin Sports Centre on Saturday night.
They take on Bendigo Braves, who have won their last five games in a row, with both imports just hoping to make the fans proud.
"Everyone's been turning out - I love it," Oliver said.
"The Kids have been such a joy to see and even all the adults as well - just the entire fan base.
"There's no place like home so we love getting that love from home and everything has been really good.
"We definitely want to make the fans proud and give them a win too ... it's been a joy to play and I wish we played here more."
