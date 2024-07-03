The Examiner
sport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL

Consistency and dependability key in premiership race as Swans' streak ends

Rohan Connolly
By Rohan Connolly
Updated July 3 2024 - 2:22pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isaac Heeney has been a star for Sydney this season. Picture by Craig George
Isaac Heeney has been a star for Sydney this season. Picture by Craig George

So it took just on three months, but Sydney finally stumbled, Fremantle last Saturday at the SCG bringing the Swans' 10-game winning streak to an end.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rohan Connolly

Rohan Connolly

Rohan Connolly is one of the most experienced and respected sporting journalists in the country, particularly passionate about football, and with a 40-year track record of observing it at close quarters in print, online, and on radio and TV.

More from AFL
More from sports

More from AFL

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.