New skin and wellness clinic highlights importance of winter skin protection

Winter is here - but that doesn't mean you should stop looking after your skin.
It's the message Sarah Anthony, a GP with a special interest in skin cancer and dermatology wants to drive home, through her new skin and wellness clinic located in Yorktown Square.
Also a doctor at the Launceston Skin Cancer Clinic, Dr Anthony started her own clinic as a more holistic approach to skin health.
She said during the winter months, it was crucial to continue wearing sunscreen.
"The skin cancer in Tasmania is bonkers - we're booked out for five months in advance at the Skin Cancer Clinic because there's so much and everyone is outside all the time," Dr Anthony said.
"The incidence of melanoma in Tasmania is approximately 55 cases per 100,000 people, compared to the national average of about 48 cases per 100,000 people.
"Sunscreen in winter is still important ... we're in an area where lots of people farm or spend time outdoors."
She said many of her patients who had moved to Tasmania were "caught off guard" by the intensity of the sun.
"A lot of them say they didn't get sunburnt at home, but would in five minutes here," Dr Anthony said.
"The guidelines say anything over a UV [index] of two or three, you should be wearing sunscreen."
She said her new clinic, which opened just three months ago, offered services like full skin health assessments and rejuvenation plans.
"That can include micro-needling and platelet-rich plasma, which basically taking people's blood, spinning it and injecting it back into them, and skin care plans.
"Skin care is something I'm really passionate about and I'm the only one in Tasmania who uses Universkin, which is basically a compounded skin care brand."
Dr Sarah Anthony can be found at Shop 20, Yorktown Square, Launceston.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.