UTAS academic represents Australia at top Asia-Pacific security meeting

UTAS academic Dr James Dwyer has returned from representing Australia at the 37th Asia-Pacific Roundtable (APR) conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
The Asia-Pacific Roundtable is one of the world's top strategic security conferences and strategically crucial for the region.
A born-and-bred Northerner from a Deloraine farm, Dr Dwyer became a mechanic before progressing to a PhD in missile systems and has now represented Australia at a major security conference.
So, how does a young man growing up on a farm in Deloraine go into specialising in nuclear weapons and missile systems?
The UTAS academic said he left high school at the start of year 11 after deciding it wasn't for him.
"I went and did my apprenticeship as a mechanic, finished that, and thought I could probably do something else, so I decided to go to university," Dr Dwyer said.
These days, Dr Dwyer's speciality is nuclear weapons and missiles, and he's written extensively on the Ukraine-Russia war. Moreover, the academic also delivers specialised courses for Tasmania Police.
This year's APR theme was "Crisis in an Interregnum."
According to Dr Dwyer, there was a broad discussion on some of the current security dynamics within the Asia-Pacific region.
"So [about] the rise of China and the tensions between China and the US, as well as the tension between other countries in the region," Dr Dwyer said.
He said there were also specific discussions around the current tensions and potential for conflict between China and the Philippines due to the island disputes in the South China Sea.
"Interestingly, Taiwan wasn't one of the official topics as such; it was sort of glossed over a little bit," Dr Dwyer said.
He said, "Often, the interesting conversations happen outside the room when you are having coffee".
"If China did suddenly try to seize Taiwan. We'd see it coming because everyone's got satellites."
The academic said there were discussions around Middle East security and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
"Several Islamic countries in the Asia Pacific have a keen interest in that at the moment. There were also economic discussions around the current economic situation within the region," Dr Dwyer said.
Another theme discussed was, "Is the rules-based order breaking apart or being under threat?"
"For most in the West, we tend to talk about the rules-based order and the issues posed if threatened. At the APR, the very first question everyone asked was, 'Yes, but whose rules?'" Dr Dwyer said.
Dr Dwyer said the rules-based order might be under threat, but it's just the Western rules-based order.
"That's where I think China is looking to establish itself in the long-term, as the leader of a new rules-based order," Dr Dwyer said.
National security experts have warned Australia could be at war with China as early as 2026, either in a showdown over Taiwan or a major Maritime incident in the South China Sea.
"What we need to separate is the difference between possibility and probability. Do I think it's possible? Absolutely. Do I think it's probable? Not particularly," Dr Dwyer said.
He said the problem with these security issues is that the rationale could change very quickly.
"Look at Russia invading Ukraine; if you'd ask someone a year or two before that invasion, they'd say, well, it's possible, but probably not. And then, obviously, we saw it occur," Dr Dwyer said.
Why is it important for Australia to send weapons to Ukraine?
"If Russia is allowed to prevail, why wouldn't it go further? What signal does that send to other states with potential expansionist views? For example, China?" Dr Dwyer said.
Dr Dwyer said if the West turns around and says, 'No, we're not going to support you; you're on your own,' it would encourage dictatorial types to expand their reach.
What does the Dr think about the narrative that NATO expansion provoked the Russian invasion of Ukraine?
"It wasn't NATO expanding eastwards towards Russia. It's because those neighbouring countries wanted to join a defensive alliance. After all, they felt threatened by Russia," Dr Dwyer said.
Dr Dwyer said Australia needed long-range missile strike capabilities, hence the recent purchase of Tomahawk cruise missiles, because if there were a threat, "we would need to be able to keep it at arm's length".
"At the end of the day, missiles are very much today's bullets. You can't do anything without ammunition," Dr Dwyer said.
