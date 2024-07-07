The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

UTAS academic represents Australia at top Asia-Pacific security meeting

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
Updated July 7 2024 - 3:00pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UTAS academic Dr James Dwyer. Picture supplied
UTAS academic Dr James Dwyer. Picture supplied

UTAS academic Dr James Dwyer has returned from representing Australia at the 37th Asia-Pacific Roundtable (APR) conference in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.