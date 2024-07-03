Scottsdale Cadet Captain receives highest commendation for rescue efforts

Imagine this: you're moments away from enjoying your dinner when suddenly, you find yourself at the scene of a serious crash, offering your assistance.
A Scottsdale Australian Army Cadet Captain was awarded the highest level of commendation for her efforts in assisting at that scene.
In December 2023, Cadet Captain Jennifer Reid, a volunteer from 603 Army Cadet Unit Scottsdale, was in Launceston with her cadets for the annual end-of-year dinner.
At 5 pm on December 2, while waiting for the venue to open, Mrs Reid and her cadets witnessed a serious crash when an SUV collided with a motorcyclist.
A volunteer ambulance officer, Mrs Reid, jumped into action, immediately assisted the scene, and conducted an initial assessment as the first responder.
Ms Reid provided care to the injured and conducted a thorough handover to emergency services upon their arrival.
The motorcyclist, a 31-year-old Newstead man, was taken to hospital and sadly was declared dead shortly after the crash.
"I provided first aid as I would as I'm a volunteer ambo as well," Mrs Reid said.
"I came back and just checked if everyone else was okay. When I went back to the unit, I sent out a bulk email saying where people could find help if they needed it."
For her actions, Mrs Reid was awarded a Gold commendation - the highest level of commendation from the Commander of the Australian Army Cadets, Brigadier Benjamin Slaughter.
In her commendation, the Brigadier wrote: "You have displayed leadership, maturity, courage and initiative, and your actions set an excellent example to all members of the Australian Army Cadets as well as to the wider Australian Community''.
Mrs Reid said she believed it's something anyone would have done.
"I didn't expect the award because, as a volunteer ambo, that natural instinct just took over," Mrs Reid said.
"I'm very humbled by the commendation."
