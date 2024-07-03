Minus 12! Hotel forced to close as Tasmania goes bonkers cold

Tasmania's coldest location has shivered through one of its chilliest mornings on record.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, temperatures in the Central Highlands town of Liawenee dropped to -12.9 degrees at about 6am on Wednesday.
The 'felt like' temperature was about minus 16 degrees.
The freezing conditions were the third-coldest ever recorded in the state, and the second coldest morning recorded in Liawenee.
The town's record low remains minus 14.2 degrees in August 2020.
The Antarctic weather didn't go unnoticed by those at nearby hotels in Miena.
The Great Lakes Hotel was forced to shut for the morning after the frosty weather wreaked havoc with its pipes.
"Due to the extreme cold, our plumbing system has suffered several casualties," a social media post read.
"As a result, the hotel will be closed until 3pm this afternoon."
Central Highlands Lodge owner Helen Monks said the cold patch was one of the most severe she'd seen in the past six years.
"There's quite a bit of frost and we've got fog up here today," she said.
"I didn't realise it was so cold - but I don't go outside very often. We've got the open fire and we've also got heat pumps going."
Liawenee appears to have seen the worst of the cold weather for the week.
Forecast minimums over the next few days are still freezing - minus 7, minus 6 and minus 5 - but nothing to the tune of minus 13.
Ms Monks said the Central Highlands had largely been spared from snow so far this winter.
"We had a small covering last weekend but now the ground's got so cold, if we get any now it'll last a lot longer," she said.
Launceston reached a low of minus three this morning.
