The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Minus 12! Hotel forced to close as Tasmania goes bonkers cold

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated July 3 2024 - 2:29pm, first published 12:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania's frosty morning hit the hardest in the Central Highlands. Pictures by Phillip Biggs, supplied
Tasmania's frosty morning hit the hardest in the Central Highlands. Pictures by Phillip Biggs, supplied

Tasmania's coldest location has shivered through one of its chilliest mornings on record.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.