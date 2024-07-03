The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Public school students continue to suffer with longer wait times for therapy

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
Updated July 3 2024 - 4:15pm, first published 4:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Minister of Education Jo Palmer and UTAS student Harpreet Kaur at Launcetson College. Picture supplied.
Minister of Education Jo Palmer and UTAS student Harpreet Kaur at Launcetson College. Picture supplied.

Wait times for public school students to see a school psychologist are worsening.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.