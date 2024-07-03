Public school students continue to suffer with longer wait times for therapy

Wait times for public school students to see a school psychologist are worsening.
Tasmanian students are waiting an average of 250 days to see a school psychologist for an initial assessment, compared to 168 days this time last year.
In response to the long wait times, the state government announced 20 additional scholarships for psychology and speech pathology students to address the shortage.
Last year, students were waiting an average of 183 days to see a speech pathologist, and according to the Department of Children and Young People, vacancies this year were at 17.63 FTE [full-time equivalent] as of June 30.
Education Minister Jo Palmer said the scholarships, valued at $25,000 each, incentivised graduates from across the nation to the state.
"Especially in Tasmania, to come to our state, stay in our state and be in secure employment," Ms Palmer said.
Greens education spokesperson Vica Bayley said any new measure to address the shortage of critical services was welcomed.
"However this is a far more urgent and extensive problem than can be fixed with a limited scholarship program," Ms Bayley said.
"What we need to see is a comprehensive plan and funding for the recruitment and retention of key staff - whether it's speech pathologists, school psychologists, or other roles."
Ms Palmer said she knew how important school psychologist and speech pathologists were in schools.
"We know if we can get to a young person in those developing years and have the support and therapy that they need then, it can make a really big difference to outcomes down the track," she said.
Ms Bayley said the government "should and could" be doing more to ensure workers in the industry avoid burnout.
"We could pay off university debts of staff, improve conditions and leave entitlements, address pay inequity with mainland states, provide housing in regional areas - the list goes on," she said.
UTAS student Harpreet Kaur studied a masters of clinical psychology, and was undertaking her placement at Launceston College.
Ms Kaur said there was a lack of school psychologists and speech pathologists services in schools.
"I definitely think there's a need for school psychologists and speech pathologists in a school setting," she said.
