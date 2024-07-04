City Mission's annual beloved Bookfest returns with renewed literary joy

Launceston City Mission announced the return of its annual event, Bookfest, set to kick off between July 5 and July 6 at the Launceston Conference Centre (Door of Hope).
City Mission's Supply Chain Coordinator, Leigh Pennington, said that Bookfest has grown in size and heart year after year, and this year is no exception.
"We are gearing up for what promises to be our most vibrant event yet, with something special for every book lover," Mr Pennington said.
The City Mission coordinator said, "Bookfest is not just about the joy of reading, it's a vital fundraiser that supports City Mission" and "diverse range of services to the community, such as Emergency Relief and Housing, Safe Space and Morton's Place".
"The overwhelming support for Bookfest each year is a heartwarming reminder of the strength and generosity of our community. It's a joy to see so many come together supporting our mission," Mr Pennington said.
The City Mission coordinator said attendees are encouraged to dive into over 50,000 pre-loved books spanning various genres alongside an exciting assortment of games, puzzles, collectables, and art supplies.
According to the coordinator, the money from the book sales will go towards City Mission's programs, such as Inside Out 4 Kids, an initiative assisting children to develop healthy coping strategies to manage change.
"Inside Out 4 Kids offers a variety of in-school support programs, which includes counselling services," Mr Pennington said.
Mr Pennington said whether you are a seasoned collector or a casual reader, "Bookfest 2024 is a treasure trove waiting to be explored".
"Whether hunting for rare finds or simply looking to refresh your reading list, Bookfest 2024 is truly something special. Don't forget to bring your shopping bags!" Mr Pennington said.
Door of Hope and Salters Hire Tasmania are the prominent supporters of this year's Bookfest.
"Salters Hire Tasmania provided all the tables for the event that we need, and we need a lot of them, all at a significantly reduced cost," Mr Pennington said.
City Mission Annual Bookfest Friday, July 5, and Saturday, July 6, 2024. Time: 9 am - 4 pm at the Launceston Conference Centre, 50 Glen Dhu St, South Launceston.
