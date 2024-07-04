The Examiner
City Mission's annual beloved Bookfest returns with renewed literary joy

Hugh Bohane
By Hugh Bohane
July 4 2024 - 12:00pm
City Missions annual Bookfest at the Door of Hope, Launceston. Picture: Paul Scambler
City Missions annual Bookfest at the Door of Hope, Launceston. Picture: Paul Scambler

Launceston City Mission announced the return of its annual event, Bookfest, set to kick off between July 5 and July 6 at the Launceston Conference Centre (Door of Hope).

Hugh Bohane

Hugh Bohane

Senior Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering breaking news, community news, crime and court. Got a story? I'd like to hear it: hugh.bohane@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Formerly a freelance correspondent and Griffith Uni graduate.

