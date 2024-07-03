'Man on a mission' McVeigh putting best foot forward for Olympic selection

In just 13 minutes, the legend of Jack McVeigh continued its almighty rise.
The 28-year-old strongly pushed his case for Olympic selection for the Boomers with 24 points off the bench against China in Melbourne on Tuesday.
The Tasmania JackJumpers' star hit six from eight threes, crucially adding points off the bench in the star-studded Australian line-up.
"It was good fun being out there. [I'm a] man on a mission, so locked in, no high is too high, no low is too low, we show up tomorrow ready to get better and keep getting after it," he said in a video on the JackJumpers' social media.
"Training camp has been fun, learning a lot, challenging myself and the people around me. Obviously it's been the best hanging out with big Mags [Will Magnay] in Melbourne, having a good time."
The Boomers produced a 107-87 win over their rivals in a team with a strong Tasmanian flavour.
Magnay (three points, two rebounds) and McVeigh play for the JackJumpers, while Launceston-born Chris Goulding, who played at the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games, added four three-pointers off the bench.
"[Having the JackJumpers' support] means a lot, there were a lot of Jackies fans and Jackies guernseys in the crowd and I know you guys are at home supporting me - it means the world and I can't wait to be back there putting on the green and gold for the JackJumpers," McVeigh said.
The NSW-born forward's performance caught the eye of many on social media, with NBL commentator Jack Heveri among them.
"Jack McVeigh punching his ticket to Paris as we speak," he posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"And if we are talking culture on this team, he's an A1 human."
His point was backed up by Damian Arsenis, editor of Australian basketball website Pick and Roll.
Jack McVeigh is exactly what this Boomers team needs. Shot-making at size, and can play D at the other end."
The Boomers play again against China on Thursday night.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.