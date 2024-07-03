The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Bet limits on poker machines rejected after key gaming policy is delayed

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated July 3 2024 - 2:08pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Webb says $15.7 million was lost on Tasmanian poker machines in May.
Meg Webb says $15.7 million was lost on Tasmanian poker machines in May.

The state government will not impose bet limits on poker machines or reducing spin speeds as additional harm reduction measures amid a delay in the rollout of a mandatory pre-commitment gaming card for poker machines use in Tasmania.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.