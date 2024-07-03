Pet bonds do not provide equitable access for everyone

MOST of us have lists of the goals or targets we aspire to achieve, whether these are in five years, one year, or even daily. We know we might not manage to tick them all off, but the aim is always there. Just having them tends to concentrate the mind and help keep us on track. Governments need targets too, as occurred in 2015 when 196 countries signed off on a climate agreement in Paris. One of those countries was Australia. They all committed to achieving targets that would see global emissions reduced to net zero by 2030. It was a roadmap that involved targets and goals, and allowed industries, businesses and developers to have the confidence to invest in and expand renewable energy projects considered crucial to achieve those targets. Liberal leader Peter Dutton now appears prepared to jeopardise these goals. By refusing to adhere to such targets should he win next year's election he appears willing to put at risk Australia's international reputation. He also risks our economic future as a reputable and reliable country in which to invest and do business. Mr Dutton's answer to how a Coalition government aims to achieve the reduction in emissions that are crucial in maintaining climate stability is resurrecting the nuclear energy idea. Nuclear energy remains divisive for very good reasons. It's socially divisive, incredibly costly and the facilities would take decades to build. That's time we simply don't have. There is also the matter of their significant water usage and the still unresolved disposal of nuclear waste. With no targets, a decision that seriously risks Australia's economic and environmental future, and an extremely risky alternate 'plan'. Why would any Australian voter concerned for the future of their children, grandchildren or the future of the planet vote for him or the Liberal Party?