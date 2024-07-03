The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Pet bonds do not provide equitable access for everyone

July 4 2024 - 9:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Many tenant advocacy groups are against the concept of a pet bond. Photo by Adam McLean.
Many tenant advocacy groups are against the concept of a pet bond. Photo by Adam McLean.

INTRODUCTION of a pet bond system has been suggested as a solution which manages a balance between the rights of tenants and property owners. However, pet bonds do not provide equitable access for everyone.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.