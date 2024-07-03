'The industry has been ignored': TasFarmers criticises sheep export ban

Legislation to end the export of live sheep by sea has passed both houses of the Australian Parliament, but not everyone is happy with the new law.
Agricultural peak body TasFarmers voiced its disappointment with the July 2 announcement, criticising the federal government for proceeding with the ban "despite the industry's extensive efforts to meet every demand".
The legislation, which won't come into effect until May 2028, aims to improve animal welfare while creating onshore jobs in sheep meat processing, particularly in Western Australia.
But TasFarmers chief executive officer Nathan Calman claimed it would only destroy jobs for industry workers.
"This is a knee-jerk reaction to activist demands to win a few inner city votes at the expense of rural livelihoods," he said.
"The decision made by parliamentarians is politically motivated and lacks any scientific basis."
The Australian Bureau of Statistics lists the value of live sheep exports from Australia by sea in 2022-23 at $77 million. Sheep meat exports earned $4.5 billion over the same period.
The number of live sheep exported by sea has also decreased from more than 6.5 million in 2001-02 to just 652,000 in 2022-23.
Federal Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry Murray Watt said "around 70 per cent" of West Australians supported ending the industry.
"The fact is Australians and our trading partners buy a lot more processed sheep meat than live exported sheep," he said.
"It's an industry that's been in long-term decline with the evolution of global food supply chains, and it now represents less than one per cent of Western Australia's agriculture sector."
But Mr Calman said the bill failed to explain how farmers would adapt or how job losses would be prevented.
"It will be an uphill battle for the industry with the announcement having scarce details around how the industry will be supported to transition," he said.
"This bill demonstrates how the industry has been ignored by its representatives in Canberra and railroaded by the Federal Labor Government."
The new legislation comes with a $107 million transition support package for the Australian sheep supply chain.
Mr Watt said the May 2028 end date would give farmers time "to make decisions for the future".
"Sheep producers, the sheep supply chain and trading partners can now plan and take action with confidence, knowing there is four years until the trade ends," he said.
"Enhancing the demand for Australian sheep products here in Australia and in other international markets is a key component of our transitional plan."
Sheep meat exports have a forecast value of $5.1 billion in the 2024-25 financial year, according to the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics.
Each year, the nation exports roughly 88,000 tonnes of mutton to China and 20,000 tonnes to Malaysia.
Mr Calman wasn't impressed.
"There is an absolute lack of information as to how the $107 million support package might work," he said.
