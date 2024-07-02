Launceston Paralympian books her ticket to Paris, aiming to create history

Three years after finishing fourth in Tokyo, Launceston rower Alexandra Viney will have another crack at the Paralympics.
The 32-year-old has been named as a member of the PR3 Mixed Coxed Four as Australia aim for their first gold medal in rowing at the Paralympics.
Rowing out of Mercantile Rowing Club in Victoria, Viney will compete alongside NSW pair Thomas Birtwhistle and Hannah Cowap, Queensland's Tobiah Goffsassen and fellow Victorian Susannah Lutze.
Paralympics Australia unveiled a team of eight athletes on Tuesday, with three boats qualified for the regatta, which will take place at Vaires-sur-Marne Nautical Stadium between August 30 and September 1.
"This is a squad full of talent and potential," Chef de Mission Kate McLoughlin said.
"Results over the past year have been amazing and we know there is a great feeling within and around the team.
"I'd like to thank and congratulate Rowing Australia, particularly Performance Director Paul Thompson, for developing a culture of excellence that has our athletes well placed to perform at their very best against the rest of the world at the Paris Paralympics."
The former Launceston Church Grammar School was a successful able-bodied athlete throughout her school years before a car accident in December 2010 left her with serious physical injuries to her left elbow, forearm and hand.
Moving to Victoria in 2012, she eventually took on para rowing in 2018 and three months later was selected in Australia's Mixed Coxed Four.
"Rowing is such a simple sport, it's relentless but so rewarding," she said when interviewed by The Examiner in 2021.
"If you're in a boat with someone else, you both need to be in the right head space to get the outcome you want. It's a sport of efficiency paired with teamwork."
Viney is the first Tasmanian to be named in the Paralympic team, with seven more selected for the Olympic team.
Eddie Ockenden, Josh Beltz, Ariarne Titmus, Max Guiliani, Sarah Hawe, Georgia Baker and Maddi Brooks (travelling reserve) have all been selected.
