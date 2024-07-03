Man makes promise magistrate will 'never see' son again as charge dismissed

A Launceston man who suffered a severe mental health episode and smashed up a parked car was shown compassion from the judiciary.
The man pleaded guilty to a single charge of destroying property in the Launceston Magistrates Court on July 1, 2024.
Police prosecutor Jack Fawdry said the man caused $9536.56 worth of damage to a car parked at Waverley on January 29, by smashing its windscreen and body panels with a pair of garden shears.
The court heard this was the result of a psychotic episode, and he told the court it "wasn't something he would normally do".
Magistrate Ken Stanton then asked if he wished to maintain the guilty plea.
Mr Stanton said if the plea was changed to not guilty the matter would have to be dealt with "a different way" but it would allow the man the chance to prove he was rendered incapable of "resisting his impulses" - a valid legal defence.
The man turned Mr Stanton's offer down.
He was supported in court by his father, who said his son felt responsible for his actions and was working to make amends by paying off the insurer in fortnightly instalments.
At present that would take the man nearly eight years, as he only had $50 to spare each fortnight.
The father said his son was undergoing treatment for his mental health issues, and he would resume working at the family business to help his rehabilitation.
"You will never see [my son] again in this sort of situation," he said.
Mr Stanton ultimately dismissed the charge, and did not issue a compensation order as the man had already entered into an agreement to pay off the damage bill.
The magistrate urged the man to continue his treatment, adding it was "really important to take his medication", even if at times the medicine made him feel "different".
"It sounds like you've got some good support," Mr Stanton said.
"It's really pleasing."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.