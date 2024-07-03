The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Catholic priest took children 'on weekend fishing trips': Abuse claims grow

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated July 3 2024 - 2:58pm, first published 2:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian serving Catholic priests Father Thomas Bresnehan (not pictured) and Father Harold Buckley (pictured) are alleged to have sexually abused children at the church's parish school in George Town, Northern Tasmania. Picture: The Sword, Marist Regional College yearbooks.
Tasmanian serving Catholic priests Father Thomas Bresnehan (not pictured) and Father Harold Buckley (pictured) are alleged to have sexually abused children at the church's parish school in George Town, Northern Tasmania. Picture: The Sword, Marist Regional College yearbooks.

Two Catholic priests alleged to have sexually abused multiple young children in Northern Tasmania regularly removed students from classrooms, witnesses say.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.