Massive delay in poker machine reform

Our Hobart Bureau chief Matt Maloney has an Examiner exclusive for our readers today. Matt tells us a system to set mandatory loss limits for poker machine users in Tasmania will not be in place until at least 18 months from now.
Matt also reports the Real Estate Institute of Tasmania has warned that pets in rentals could significantly affect property investment and lead to higher rents. For those readers who have pets and rent, or are considering renting, this is a worrying forecast.
We'd all like to buy a cheap block of land, right? Our hardworking regional council reporter Aaron Smith tells us a Northern Tasmanian council has purchased more than 9000 square metres of Crown land for just one dollar.
Our dogged reporter Benjamin Seeder has closely tracked the Jacqui Lambie Network's foray into state politics. He was the first to uncover the staff upheaval in the initial week of parliamentary sitting this year. Ben reveals that the three state members have issued a legal ultimatum to Senator Lambie, demanding that she refrain from meddling in the state party's affairs. This is a crucial development in our state's political landscape.
If you're already a subscriber, thank you for supporting The Examiner. Remember to check out today's digital print edition.
If you receive this newsletter to stay updated with our region's daily headlines, we invite you to join us as a subscriber.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.