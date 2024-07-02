The Examiner
Massive delay in poker machine reform

July 3 2024 - 5:00am
Our Hobart Bureau chief Matt Maloney has an Examiner exclusive for our readers today. Matt tells us a system to set mandatory loss limits for poker machine users in Tasmania will not be in place until at least 18 months from now.

