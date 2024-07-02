'She loves people': June turns 100 in Kings Meadows

June McKenzie will tell you there's no secret to how she reached 100 years of age - it just happened.
But it's possible that her caring nature and love for people might have something to do with it.
"[I love] her zest for life - her love and friendship that she hands out to everyone," eldest daughter Margaret Stackhouse said.
"She's a very hospitable lady and she loves people."
Mrs McKenzie celebrated her milestone birthday with friends and family at the Manor Kings Meadows on Tuesday.
Looking over a congratulatory card from King Charles III and Queen Camilla, she reminisced on her journey to Tasmania.
Growing up on a station in central NSW, Mrs McKenzie remembers riding a horse-drawn sulky 10 miles to her primary school with her brother.
Later, she followed her brother to Tasmania.
It was there she met her first husband Ronald, and after his death, her second husband Robert.
Mrs McKenzie ultimately outlived both, but still has plenty of family around her.
The mother-of-three has become a beloved grandmother to eight, and great-grandmother to 15.
"I was very happy in my marriages," she said.
Mrs McKenzie spent many of her years in the Midlands - notably at Riccarton in Campbell Town and Strathspey in Fingal - and has had no shortage of passions.
She liked tennis and golf in her younger years, became a great cook, played bridge for decades, and spent countless hours gardening.
She is bright in conversation, and adored by her family.
"Not many people have got to the top of the hill that she's got to," Mrs Stackhouse said.
"We're very proud of her."
