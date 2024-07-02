July weather: Warmer days are coming, but they're not here yet

After bracing through a series of frosty mornings in June, Tasmania can look forward to some milder days ahead.
Australia is gearing up for a warm July to September, with a more than 80 per cent change of above average minimum and maximum temperatures.
It may be helped by below average rainfall in the country's far south. Tasmania has an increased chance of facing one of the top 20 per cent of driest July periods on record.
The change will be a welcome one to many after Launceston remained below 17 degrees for the entirety of June.
Temperatures remained remarkably consistent throughout the month, with most days steering close to the median low of 1.2 degrees and high of 13.3 degrees.
It was a slightly colder outcome compared to June 2023, despite that month's high rainfall at 121 millimetres.
Although last month received just 75ml, 30ml of which fell on one day, it still charted higher than the 44-year average of 68ml.
Launceston isn't likely to see any rain until Sunday at least. But for those holding out for some warmer days, you're unlikely to see any this week.
Upcoming sunny weather won't be bringing much heat, with daily maximums ranging between 12 and 14 between now and next Monday.
Frosts are forecast for every one of those mornings in the city, a result of the below-zero minimum temperatures.
If Wednesday hits its projected -4 degrees in the early hours, it will be the lowest temperature recorded in Launceston in more than a year.
