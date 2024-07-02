The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Pets in rentals will impact property investment and raise rents: REIT

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
July 3 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The government promised to introduce legislation to allow pets to stay at rental properties without an owner's consent in the first 100 days of re-election.
The government promised to introduce legislation to allow pets to stay at rental properties without an owner's consent in the first 100 days of re-election.

Reform to the state's tenancy laws to give renters the right to keep pets at rental properties will spook investors, and could have adverse effects on prices within the market, the Real Estate Institute of Tasmania says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.