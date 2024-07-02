Can you see yourself in a TFS uniform? Recruitment blitz underway

The search to find Tasmania Fire Service's newest field officers will start in the coming days, part of a new hiring blitz from the state government.
Once hired, the new field officers will be deployed state-wide, with one going to the North-West, one to the North and two to the South.
TFS deputy chief officer Matt Lowe said the new field officers would greatly assist their volunteers across the state.
"Currently we have around 4000 volunteers - they are currently supported by nine districts and within those districts and nine field officers," Mr Lowe said.
"These field officers provide administrative support, preparedness support for bushfires and more importantly, response assistance when these brigades respond."
He said they planned to have the four field officers in place before the start of the bushfire season.
"We've been actively recruiting more volunteers and as we bring more volunteers into our workplace, they need more training and more assistance to have their brigades prepared and ready to respond," Mr Lowe said.
Police, Fire and Emergency Management Minister Felix Ellis said given there have been more frequent and more severe natural disasters, fire and emergency services needed to grow their capability to meet the challenges of the future.
"We're always looking for great people to join the ranks of the Tasmanian Fire Service," Mr Ellis said.
"If there are people interstate as well that are seeing the opportunities to become a Tasmanian firefighter, then we encourage them to consider applying."
