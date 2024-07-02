ARIA winner Karise Eden debuts new single on 2024 Tasmanian winter tour

Renowned two-time ARIA Number One Chart Award winner Karise Eden will debut her new single on her 2024 winter tour of Tasmania.
Shooting to fame at 19 with a viral audition video with over 50 million views on YouTube, Eden has arguably one of Australia's most distinctive voices.
Eden is excited to be hitting the road again after a brief hiatus from rigorous touring and songwriting to undergo necessary surgery.
Despite facing challenges over the past 18 months due to a work-related injury resulting in carpal tunnel syndrome, Eden has emerged stronger, armed with a repertoire of original compositions, including an eagerly awaited new single.
"I remember touring there [Tasmania] with my son when he was six months old. And he's ten years old this year. That was the last time I was there," Eden said.
The award-winning musician said another memory she has of that Tasmania tour could have been more pleasant.
"I got food poisoning, and while I was on stage, I lost my voice and almost started crying on stage, and I had my keys player start singing for me. It was incredible."
Eden said luckily the Tasmanian crowd was sympathetic and understanding at the time.
"The crowd was beautiful. They chanted and clapped me on. I said on their microphone, 'I don't know what's happening, but my voice has disappeared'."
The musician said she had planned to go out for dinner afterwards but was instead in the bathroom all night until midnight.
"Watch out for the chicken burgers!" Eden said.
So, what can Tasmanian audiences expect from this coming tour?
"Well, I'll be singing maybe one or two songs from my time on The Voice, but I'll also sing songs from all my previous releases."
Eden said she will perform a lot of new unreleased originals and " have just a bit of banter and fun in between".
"And, you know, with a touch of self-deprecating humour as well," Eden said.
In her downtime while on this upcoming tour, she hopes to see some snow, as she rarely gets to see it in her hometown of Queensland.
"If I'm not in my hotel room and get a chance, I'll pop my head out and try to find some snow."
The artist said that when she was 18 years old, she travelled to Tasmania with her boyfriend. They hired a campervan and drove around Tasmania for about a week.
"We stayed at Cradle Mountain, saw some beautiful wildlife, and drove around as the snow dust started falling. I have heaps of fun memories from down there," Eden said.
Thursday, July 4 (Hobart) Republic Bar, 299 Elizabeth Street, Hobart (18+). Time: 8 pm. Tickets: $40
Friday, July 5 (Devonport) Frankie J's, 13 Oldaker Street, Devonport (18+). Time: 8 pm. Tickets: $40.50
Saturday, July 6 (Launceston) The Royal Oak, 14 Brisbane Street, Launceston (18+) Time: 9 pm. Tickets: $39.00
