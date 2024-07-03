Councils can only do so much within their revenue constraints

For instance, the State Government often collects sustainable user-based charges, but then does not distribute them to local government to sustain the very services they are charged on. A prime example of this is the State Government's Heavy Vehicle Motor Tax, a charge to recover road construction and maintenance costs resulting from heavy vehicle road usage. The State Government does not distribute the revenue from this tax to councils equitably to cover the costs of heavy vehicle impacts. Each year the State Government collects around $29 million from the Heavy Vehicle Motor Tax. Yet only $1.5 million of this is provided to councils even though they manage 80 per cent of Tasmania's road network, some 14,400 km. Councils are then forced to raise rates and subsidise heavy vehicle road access while the State Government reserves the revenue that is specifically designed to cover the costs of heavy vehicle usage.