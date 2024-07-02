Lambie party 'turmoil' a threat to political stability, Labor claims

Labor has claimed that the JLN state members' ultimatum to Jacqui Lambie to stay out of state politics shows that the party is in "turmoil" and risks destabilising the Tasmanian parliament.
Clark MHA Josh Willie also said the members' refusal to commit to staying with the Jacqui Lambie Network for the full four-year parliamentary term threatened the state's political stability.
Australian Community Media reported that the three JLN members last month demanded that the party founder sign a legal agreement not to interfere in state party politics.
In an interview in the The Australian newspaper, Braddon MHA Miriam Beswick, Lyons MHA Andrew Jenner and Bass MHA Rebekah Pentland said they would like to renegotiate their deal providing political confidence and supply to the minority Rockliff government after 12 months.
"You have the JLN members threatening to rip up the agreement that is providing stability to the parliament," Mr Willie said.
"If that agreement is ripped up, they'll effectively be operating as three independents, and don't forget it was Jeremy Rockliff himself who said 'don't elect a coalition of chaos', and he is now presiding over one.
"It's very destabilising for the parliament and the economy."
He said the three members were only elected due to Ms Lambie's name.
"With no policies and no appetite to speak-up on important matters, they can hardly claim to be a stable unit without her.
"The Liberal-Lambie coalition deal is the only thing holding this government together. Without it, the government will be on even shakier ground than it is now."
Premier Rockliff was forced to end the last parliament and call an early election after he admitted that the parliament had become unworkable due to the defection of two of his members to the independents' bench.
Senior government minister Felix Ellis said the government would continue to work with the three JLN members.
"We think there are opportunities to continue to grow that relationship, and work on that deal as we go forward," he said.
"We've got a really strong working relationship ... they are three great community members and they've got great small business backgrounds, and there's a strong alignment in terms of making sure we can make a difference for Tasmanians."
He accused Labor and the Greens of bringing bullying tactics used in the last parliament to the new one.
"What we saw in the last parliament was Labor and the Greens playing games, and they are bringing those same bully-boy tactics to this parliament," he said.
"I don't think that's welcomed by the cross bench, and I don't think that is welcomed by the community."
