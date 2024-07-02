READING about the reconstructed NTFA just gets more depressing. The fundamental aim to make the competition more attractive for North Launceston and Launceston fell at the first hurdle. The continuous references to 'elite' speaks volumes in the way this has been promoted as a boon for community football. A boon for community football it ain't. Those hardworking clubs with their hardworking volunteers who have built successful and sustainable community operations both on and off the field will now pay the price. These clubs already pay in excess of $20,000 of their home gate takings back to the NTFA for officials and umpires operating on game day - whether their takings are in excess of that or not. Premier league clubs with their AFL Tasmania funding will have a serious advantage on these clubs in raising revenue to attract players. If Scottsdale and Deloraine are to become competitive in the short to mid term that can only come from raiding the existing non-premier clubs. The one size fits all plan as promulgated by AFL Tasmania is a smokescreen for what already exists in the North West and the South. Out of those two regions just one change to their structure with one additional club in the TFL. But of course that now makes them 'elite'. Thane Brady is correct about a potential player drain to the South. That is more or less inevitable with the VFL side being based there and aspiring players wanting to be where the action is. It could have been different. It could have played to our regional strengths with North and Launceston combining to form a VFL side and playing their traditional clubs in the NTFA. With sufficient funding for that concept and supporting an NTFA administration and junior footy we would have a much fairer and far more competitive set up than what is currently being planned for 2025.