READING about the reconstructed NTFA just gets more depressing. The fundamental aim to make the competition more attractive for North Launceston and Launceston fell at the first hurdle. The continuous references to 'elite' speaks volumes in the way this has been promoted as a boon for community football. A boon for community football it ain't. Those hardworking clubs with their hardworking volunteers who have built successful and sustainable community operations both on and off the field will now pay the price. These clubs already pay in excess of $20,000 of their home gate takings back to the NTFA for officials and umpires operating on game day - whether their takings are in excess of that or not. Premier league clubs with their AFL Tasmania funding will have a serious advantage on these clubs in raising revenue to attract players. If Scottsdale and Deloraine are to become competitive in the short to mid term that can only come from raiding the existing non-premier clubs. The one size fits all plan as promulgated by AFL Tasmania is a smokescreen for what already exists in the North West and the South. Out of those two regions just one change to their structure with one additional club in the TFL. But of course that now makes them 'elite'. Thane Brady is correct about a potential player drain to the South. That is more or less inevitable with the VFL side being based there and aspiring players wanting to be where the action is. It could have been different. It could have played to our regional strengths with North and Launceston combining to form a VFL side and playing their traditional clubs in the NTFA. With sufficient funding for that concept and supporting an NTFA administration and junior footy we would have a much fairer and far more competitive set up than what is currently being planned for 2025.
Tony Newport, Hillwood
HOW lovely it was to read in The Examiner (June 28) the praise from Mr Peter Doddy of the Aged Care Home, Glenara Lakes, of which he has just become a resident!
Geoff (92) and I (91) have been residents of Ainslie House Aged Care, Low Head, now for four years, where we also receive first class care from the smiling staff - nurses, carers, and from the kitchen staff who provide us with tasty and varied meals.
Thank you - thank you! - to these wonderful young, and not so young, people for your loving care, and patience with often crabby old residents.
What would we do without you? God bless.
Margaret Head, Low Head
AS THE tax cuts take effect there have been a lot of negative comments that it will not be of any real benefit to those who need it most. Fair comment.
The effects on inflation are concerning. We know that this extra cash will be spent and will go straight back into the economy.
But none of the media are talking about what benefits the government coffers will get by way of GST.
Gil Sellars, Launceston
PUTTING a criminal in jail serves a number of purposes, as a deterrent to crime, as a punishment, preventing further crimes by restraining freedom, and hopefully rehabilitation.
Naturally we don't want young people to experience extreme abuse while in detention, or to become a hardened criminal by exposure to others' influences.
But in both Australia and America crime rates have exploded when offenders are let off without punishment.
I believe the therapeutic approach to youth crime which Tasmania is adopting is the right course of action, but it needs to be monitored for outcomes and flexible in trying many options in order to give us a workable system.
There still needs to be some responsibility for actions, an opportunity to contribute in constructive ways that both make up the damage and provide personal development, possibly even leading to employment. Farm work for instance.
It may be that despite all possible efforts a youth remains uncontrollable and a danger to others. Restraint must still be an option in those rare circumstances.
David Griffiths, Ocean Vista
US Presidential candidate Donald Trump has endorsed the introduction of the Ten Commandments into public, private schools and elsewhere.
Will the American people be subjected to an epoch of totalitarian hypocrisy, stupidity or both?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
