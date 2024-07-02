Scotch Oakburn names $6.5m development after legendary principal

Scotch Oakburn will name a new $6.5 million facility after one its most-loved educators.
Builders have begun work on new classrooms and learning areas at Scotch's junior campus in Elphin Road.
The development will blend into the heritage-listed Claremont Garden - replacing the campus' existing art studio - and be tailored towards year five students.
It will be named after former student and recently-retired junior principal Lachie Wright, who served the school for 40 years.
"Lachie's dedication to learning and his enthusiasm for creating inclusive and inspiring educational environments left a lasting impact on the Scotch Oakburn community," principal Ross Patterson said.
"Naming this centre after him is a tribute to his legacy and a reflection of the values he embodied."
The Lachie Wright Centre is expected to be finished by the second half of 2025.
The development has been in the works for nearly nine years.
"We are thrilled to see the Lachie Wright Centre take shape, as it represents a significant step forward in our vision to provide holistic and future-focused education," Elphin deputy principal Ben Green said.
"These new facilities will not only enhance our current educational offerings but also inspire our students to thrive in an ever-changing world."
