How UTAS scientists are using AI to save the Tasmanian devil

University of Tasmania (UTAS) researchers say artificial intelligence (AI) is helping tackle the spread of a deadly disease affecting Tasmanian devils.
Devil Facial Tumour 2 (DFT2), the second most transmissible cancer affecting Tasmanian devils, was discovered in 2014 near Cygnet on the D'Entrecasteaux Peninsula in the state's South.
The disease has steadily spread across south eastern Tasmania, and in November 2022, it was detected for the first time outside the peninsula, raising concerns about its accelerating spread.
Now a new project led by UTAS scientists' Rodrigo Hamede and Barry Brook aims to transform how scientists monitor and manage wildlife diseases.
The project combines data from remote cameras and AI software to process thousands of images and identify diseased devils in real time.
According to the researchers, the technology has potential applications that could extend beyond Tasmanian devils and "revolutionise" wildlife disease management globally.
"This technology is a game-changer," Dr Hamede said.
"Our AI software can rapidly process images of Tasmanian devils captured by the cameras through a three-step process.
"The AI first separates animal images from blanks, then determines the species, and finally distinguishes between healthy devils and those with tumours."
He said this allowed them to monitor the disease's progression much faster than human labelling, without compromising accuracy.
Dr Brook said the project could significantly change how wildlife diseases are managed, both in Tasmania and around the world.
"The use of AI allows for more responsive detection and interventions by eliminating the time lag caused when experts need to manually process all the images," Dr Brook said.
Dr Hamede said they were calling for landowners from the Huon Valley and Derwent Valley to sign up for the project so they could deploy more cameras on their properties.
"The more people sign up for our project, the better we can monitor DFT2 spread and effects," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.