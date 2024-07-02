The Examiner
JLN members' ultimatum to Jacqui Lambie to 'butt out' of state affairs

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated July 2 2024 - 11:30am, first published 11:28am
New Jacqui Lambie Network MHAs Miriam Beswick for Braddon, Andrew Jenner for Lyons and Rebekah Pentland for Bass. Picture by Matt Maloney
New Jacqui Lambie Network MHAs Miriam Beswick for Braddon, Andrew Jenner for Lyons and Rebekah Pentland for Bass. Picture by Matt Maloney

In a major sign of instability and fracture between the federal and state branches of the Jacqui Lambie Network, the party's three new state members have sent a legal ultimatum to Senator Jacqui Lambie demanding that she agree to stop interfering in the party's state affairs.

BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

