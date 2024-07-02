Women's weekend action: Grass flies in the best shots from NTFAW match-ups

The Examiner's Craig George graced Youngtown Oval on Saturday - taking some fantastic photos as South Launceston took on Scottsdale.
Second-placed Old Launcestonians won consecutive matches for only the second time this season - defeating Old Scotch on Friday night.
One of three matches across the two divisions played under lights, the Blues kicked three goals in the final term to come away 5.5 (35) to 3.4 (22) winners.
Since winning their first two games of the year, OLs have followed up each win with a loss, snapping that streak on Friday.
Amelia Dowling was the only multiple goal-kicker for the game, while Mia Jarman and Carly Farrow also impressed in the win.
Bridgenorth extended their dominant run with a 7.9 (51) to 3.1 (19) win over Launceston.
The Blues were unable to kick a major until the last term, but showed fight to win the quarter three goals to one.
Courtney Grice and Lucy Cooper were strong for the Parrots, while 50th-gamer Holly Leonard kicked two for Launceston.
South Launceston sit third on the ladder after defeating Scottsdale 0.5 (5) to 0.1 (1).
Scottsdale went into quarter-time with the lead but were unable to hit the scoreboard for the rest of the contest as South Launceston did all of their scoring in the second and fourth terms.
Ashleigh Corbett and Jaslyn Freestone were South's best while Scottsdale's Hannah Viney was impressive in defeat.
Deloraine's pursuit of back-to-back premierships flexed its muscle on Friday night - defeating St Pats 7.13 (55) to 0.2 (2).
The NTFAW's newest side were held scoreless until the final term with Jacqui Hodgkinson and Olive Bellchambers toiling hard.
For the victorious Roos, 100th-gamer Hannah Mitchell-Grima starred with three goals, while last year's grand final best-on-ground Alex Whitehead impressed in her first game this season.
The Kangaroos' efforts were matched by ladder-leaders Hillwood, who got the better of George Town 10.6 (66) to 1.3 (9) in a rematch of last year's elimination final.
The Sharks, who have been dominant so far this season, raced out to a 23-point lead at quarter-time and kept their foot on the pedal throughout the game.
George Town kicked their goal in the third term through Tyeisha Hinds, who was their best player, while league-leading Narine Maurangi booted three.
Courtney Saunders and Makayla White both kicked two.
Longford picked up their second win of the season, accounting for Evandale 3.2 (20) to 0.2 (2).
Keeping their opponents scoreless for the first three terms, the Tigers kicked a goal in the first, third and last quarters.
Shae and Jade Nichols were the victors' best players, while Portia Hamilton and Abby Rice toiled hard for the win-less Eagles.
