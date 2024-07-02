Tasmanian made methane-busting seaweed goes global with UK supermarket deal

A Tasmanian grassroots company pioneering net-zero agriculture emissions has struck its first international deal, partnering with a major UK supermarket chain.
Sea Forest, who farm a special seaweed that when consumed by livestock, slash methane emissions by up to 98 per cent, have partnered with UK supermarket chain Morrisons.
Sea Forest will work with Myton Food Group, Morrisons' manufacturing arm, to exclusively supply their methane abating livestock feed SeaFeed, to help fast track the introduction of lower-carbon beef products such as mince, burgers, steaks and joints in Morrisons.
In Tasmania, Sea Forest have previously partnered with local producers such as Ashgrove to create an "eco-friendly" milk, and mainland brewery 4 Pines Brewing Co to make a pilsner that infused their asparagopsis seaweed.
Sea Forest chief executive Sam Elsom said distributing their methane-busting solution to one of the "most respected" retailers and food producers in the UK was a "tremendous milestone".
"SeaFeed has the potential to sustainably feed the planet while tackling one of the most challenging pieces of the climate puzzle," Mr Elsom said.
"Our trials with beef, dairy and wool producers across Australia and New Zealand have demonstrated excellent results.
"We are delighted to partner with Morrisons to make a meaningful impact on climate change at an international scale."
The partnership is also the latest step in a research project between Morrisons and Queen's University Belfast, that is studying the use of seaweed to help reduce methane production in cattle.
According to Meat & Livestock Australia, methane is a potent greenhouse gas and in Australia, about 10 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions and two thirds of agricultural emissions come from methane produced by cattle and sheep.
Professor Sharon Huws, director of research at Queen's University Belfast said the collaboration was an important example of how their research translates into impact for the sector.
"We are delighted to be working closely with Morrisons and Sea Forest to provide the scientific evidence underpinning the journey towards net zero in the Morrisons beef chain," Dr Huws said.
