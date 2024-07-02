The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Tasmanian made methane-busting seaweed goes global with UK supermarket deal

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated July 2 2024 - 12:08pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sea Forest have struck a deal with major UK supermarket Morrisons to help fast track the introduction of lower-carbon beef products such as mince, burgers and steaks in Morrisons. Pictures by Craig George
Sea Forest have struck a deal with major UK supermarket Morrisons to help fast track the introduction of lower-carbon beef products such as mince, burgers and steaks in Morrisons. Pictures by Craig George

A Tasmanian grassroots company pioneering net-zero agriculture emissions has struck its first international deal, partnering with a major UK supermarket chain.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East focusing on health and science. Curtin University Alumni. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.