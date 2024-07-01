Vehicle crash near much-maligned Kings Meadows Connector

UPDATE 9.55AM:
The scene has now been cleared.
Tasmania Police confirmed that no serious injuries were sustained.
EARLIER:
Tasmania Police are attending a crash on the Midland Highway near the Kings Meadows connector.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on the southbound lanes near Bunnings, about 100 metres north of the connector, about 7.25am.
No serious injuries have been reported.
Vehicles were being towed from the scene shortly before 9am, and police are still on site managing traffic.
Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area if possible.
The exit lane from the Midland Highway onto the Kings Meadows Connector has become a problematic stretch of road in recent years.
Many Launceston motorists have voiced concerns about the exit lane being too short, leaving static traffic banked up into the highway's left hand lane.
