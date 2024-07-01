Salary cap for women's footy?

Our tenacious sports and news reporter, Ben Hann, has landed a couple of exclusives over the past week or so.
Today, he brings you another one. Ben tells us that a meeting between NTFA presidents and AFL Tasmania revealed a development in women's football that will surely pique your interest.
Our roving school's reporter, Saree Salter, reports that the state government has announced an expansion of its excellent School Lunch Program. Saree tells us how many more schools will participate.
The federal government says every Tasmanian will receive actual cost-of-living relief that 'makes a difference' from July 1. Find out how much you'll get in your pocket here.
