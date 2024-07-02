TasCOSS calls on government to guarantee services continue for the disabled

TasCOSS has called on the state and federal governments to act urgently to ensure critical services continue for the 26 per cent of Tasmanians with a disability.
According to TasCOSS, Tasmanians are increasingly seeking community services, which is putting growing pressure on these services.
Autism Tasmania, a peak body for the autistic community, recently announced it is closing down it claims due to a lack of federal funding.
A Department of Social Services spokesperson (from the Federal Minister for the NDIS Bill Shorten's office) said the Department cannot provide specific details regarding individual funding applications.
"We appreciate the challenge this creates for unsuccessful organisations, and we recognise the contribution that they make in support of Australians with disability, their carers and their families," a Department of Social Services spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said following this latest grant round, some $3.5 million in Individual Capacity Build (ICB) funding flows to organisations to deliver services for Tasmanians with disabilities.
"In terms of the extensions, seven organisations delivering projects for Tasmania will benefit and ensure that no person with disability gets left behind."
Minister for Disability Services Jo Palmer said while she respects Autism Tasmania's financial management is a matter for them, she understand many of the current challenges directly result from the Federal Government's decision not to provide funding for the next financial year.
"The Tasmanian Government will continue to engage closely with the Autism Tasmania Board to understand the impact of its decision to go into administration," Ms Palmer said.
The minister said the Tasmanian Government contributes funding to disability organisations and Tasmanian NDIS participants through its bilateral agreement with the Commonwealth.
"This year, we've contributed over $280m through this agreement, with a portion allocated to the relevant organisational funding stream.
"I am steadfast in my advocacy for Tasmanians living with disability and have lobbied extensively to the Federal Minister over the future of Autism Tasmania and other organisations, including during direct discussions while in Canberra last week. These conversations are continuing," Ms Palmer said.
Liberal MP Bridget Archer said she was disappointed to learn last week Autism Tasmania was closing down due to the federal government's decision to end funding.
"I have been in contact with Minister Shorten and Minister Palmer seeking urgent advice regarding this situation, and I am hopeful there will be a positive outcome," Ms Archer said.
TasCOSS CEO Ms Adrienne Picone said Autism Tasmania and Disability Voices Tasmania are vital services for people with disabilities.
"The work they do improves the lives of people with disability, as well as benefiting the broader community through awareness raising and education, which are essential to creating a more inclusive society," said Ms Picone.
"Many Tasmanians will be rightfully concerned these organisations have been left with no choice but to close their doors due to a lack of funding."
In December last year, the TasCOSS CEO recognised the importance of adequately funded services for people with disabilities.
According to the TasCOSS CEO, the state, territory, and federal governments signed an intergovernmental agreement to ensure that people with disabilities receive the support they need.
"All levels of government must do better at recognising the contribution of community services through viable and secure funding," Ms Picone said.
