Council gives move-on order after homeless charity fails to secure permit

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated July 2 2024 - 7:42am, first published 5:55am
The council has taken a hardline stance with homelessness charity Strike It Out, after the group parked two trailers at the Northern Inveresk car park. Picture by Paul Scambler
Homelessness charity Strike It Out have been told to move trailers from council land, after failing to secure permission to operate.

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

