Waverley primary students reap the benefits of eating a nutritious lunch

What's better than a free lunch? A healthy one that helps you learn at school.
Students at Waverley Primary School are very happy with the School Lunch Program at their school, and can vouch for the benefits that come with eating healthy food.
Grade six student leader Charlotte Masters said the service was popular and offered a variety of dietary options.
"The most popular dishes are tuna bake, butter chicken and the taco bowl," Charlotte said.
"Sometimes dessert is served, like yogurt, fruit and apple crumble.
"There are vegetarian options for those who like to eat vegetables only."
Charlotte said the program offered a nutritious meal to students who don't always come to school with a packed lunch.
"It has helped students that don't have lunch - they get to hang out with their friends and eat yummy, healthy food."
Charlotte said students also had the opportunity to get involved and learn about cooking and food preparation.
"We get to help our chef, we like working together and we have fun trying new foods that we don't always have at home," she said.
"We have learnt new skills, like how to hold utensils, cater to people and how to serve a large group of people.
Grade six sport leader Kacie Merriman said students were starting to enjoy eating vegetables.
"Toni [the canteen cook] is really good at hiding the vegetables," Kacie said.
"Because of this program students are starting to eat more vegetables and actually like them."
Kacie said the healthy menu items fuelled her for the day and helped her learn at school.
"It gives us something healthy to eat that keeps us going for the rest of the day," she said.
Kacie said she enjoyed eating as a group under the trees in summer and enjoyed how food united the school community.
"Most days we eat in our dining space, but in the summer we are lucky and sit together on the grass - it's like a big picnic that we all enjoy together."
The state government announced the School Lunch Program will expand to 30 additional schools by 2026.
