Huge increase in the number of Tasmanians seeking help for gambling: Report

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated July 1 2024 - 3:33pm, first published 3:31pm
Anglicare has previously stated that 40 per cent of poker machine revenue comes from people experiencing gambling harm.
Anglicare has reported that the number of North-West residents seeking help for gambling problems doubled in 2022-23, above the 33-per-cent increase statewide.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

