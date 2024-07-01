Every Tasmanian gets a tax cut and more in super accounts from July 1

The federal government says every Tasmanian will receive actual cost-of-living relief that 'makes a difference' from July 1.
Tasmanian Labor Senator Helen Polley said every Australian, including every taxpayer in Bass, would get the tax cuts.
"Today marks an important day for Northern Tasmanians dealing with the cost of living as many of the Albanese Labor Government's 2024-25 Budget measures will take effect from today," she said.
From 1 July, Tasmanians will benefit from the following:
Senator Polley said the changes are part of a longer-term economic plan.
"These changes are helping Tasmanians right now, working to bring down inflation and the cost of living," she said.
"Every Tasmanian taxpayer will now receive more in their fortnightly take-home pay and more in their superannuation accounts because of our reforms."
"Time and time again Peter Dutton and the Liberal's have voted against the Government's cost of living plan."
"Peter Dutton and the Liberal's don't support wage increases for Australians, they don't support energy bill relief and they were only going to give Australian's half the tax cut we are providing all tax paying Australians".
"That is the difference - the Albanese Government implementing cost of living relief versus an opposition with its head in a mushroom cloud.
Shadow Treasurer Angus Taylor said the Labor government's tax cuts were an egregious breach of trust.
"The Coalition's stage three tax cuts were part of a broader tax reform package designed to tackle bracket creep. The policy went to two Federal Elections," he said.
"The way Labor has gone about this - by robbing Peter to pay Paul - and lying to Australians about it is unacceptable."
Senator Polley said Tasmanians will get more in their super from July 1.
"From July 1 the percentage rate for the Super Guarantee (SG) increases from 11 per cent to 11.5 per cent," she said.
"This means employers are required to contribute additional money into their employees' super accounts in line with the higher percentage rate.
"These measures will work in conjunction with previous measures the Albanese Government has implemented."
Senator Polley said these changes included:
