West Tamar Council's new tourism appointee says 'huge opportunities ahead'

West Tamar Council's new Tourism and Economic Development Officer, Alicia Perry, said she sees vast growth opportunities for the region.
Ms Perry came to the new position in May and has an extensive background in business, tourism, and hospitality, including a past stint with the Launceston Chamber of Commerce.
"I'm looking forward to leveraging those relationships and also identifying little pockets of projects. So you know, better urban greening projects and bringing some of our native environment into urban areas more," Ms Perry said.
The new appointee said she has recently conducted community engagement work. In this role, with the support of councillors, Ms Perry will conduct a business sentiment survey.
"Coming out the back of COVID, we've seen fluctuations of our little townships in various forms. So we're really understanding the challenges on the ground and bringing that back to the executive and the counsellors and identifying those collective needs," Ms Perry said.
She said the council aims to support small businesses through other supporting agencies or industry bodies, identify what the council owns, help connect businesses, and ultimately facilitate their success.
"That's where we're focusing our first efforts and just being a bit of a front door for those small businesses here at West Tamar Council," Ms Perry said.
The officer said that often, small businesses don't know where to get help, and when they do, there is sometimes too much help available.
"So to have a broad economic development lens, work with those businesses, and acknowledge everyone's a part of tourism.
"While we may not traditionally acknowledge your local gas station, or your IGA or your other supporting community services as a part of tourism, it's certainly a part of the visitor experience," Ms Perry said.
She said the advantage of this role is that while it sits within a team, she will be very closely aligned with infrastructure plans and planning schemes.
The tourism officer said the Tamar Valley Wine Route and the Beaconsfield Mine and Heritage Centre are traditionally two of the region's main tourist attractions and "cornerstones in some of what the West Tamar Valley offers".
Mayor Christina Holmdahl said Ms Perry's appointment to the council has been unfulfilled for many years, and the benefits of this will continue into the future.
"From a council point of view, we certainly warmly welcome her experience and expertise. It's an area that perhaps we've not intentionally ignored, but we're one of those municipalities which is fortunate where most things are going well," Cr Holmdahl said.
"It's a great appointment. And, we at the council certainly look forward to working with Alicia and supporting her in the projects she'll bring to us."
