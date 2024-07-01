Coles shoplifter fined nearly three times value of stolen groceries

A pensioner who shoplifted has been fined nearly three times the dollar value of groceries he stole from a supermarket.
Phillip Headley Chugg pleaded guilty to a single count of stealing in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Monday, July 1 after previously pleading not guilty.
Police prosecutor Andrew Gillard told the court the 78-year-old stole groceries valued at more than $220 from Coles at Kings Meadows on July 24, 2023.
The court heard Chugg took several items off store shelves and stashed them in cooler bags.
He then waited by the entrance of the store until the automatic security gates opened, and left the shop.
Mr Gillard said loss prevention personnel caught up with Chugg, and took the stolen groceries from him.
The groceries were returned to the store, and Mr Gillard said when police visited Chugg's house that August as part of investigations he denied all knowledge of the offending.
Defence lawyer Patrick O'Halloran said Chugg made the not guilty plea while unrepresented, and planned to contest the charge over the strength of the evidence.
However, Mr O'Halloran said after Chugg obtained legal representation he watched the CCTV footage and "refreshed his memory" leading to the revised guilty plea.
Magistrate Simon Brown said he had to remind Chugg "shoplifting was stealing", and given the man only had some "very dated" priors a fine was appropriate.
"[Shoplifting] costs the community millions, possibly tens of millions every year," Mr Brown said.
Mr Brown fined Chugg $600 - nearly three times the amount of the stolen groceries.
