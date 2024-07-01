Healthy, free lunches bring school communities together one bite at a time

The state government has announced the School Lunch Program will be doubling, providing 30 additional schools with free and healthy lunches by 2026.
With the program in full swing, Waverley Primary has benefited from healthy eating since last year.
Principal Katie Wightman said student engagement had improved noticeably since the roll out.
"It's lovely to see the smiles on the students' faces on the days that we serve hot lunch," Ms Wightman said.
"The students come together and eat in the dining room, which creates opportunities to have meaningful conversations.
"This means our students are known, safe and learning - that has increased engagement in relationship building."
Ms Wightman said half the school was served a hot lunch on Thursdays and the remainder was served on Fridays.
"Food is prepared in the kitchenette and we employ a canteen manager who does all the cooking," she said.
"We receive deliveries from Loaves and Fishes at the start of the week, which includes all the ingredients and a meal plan."
Minister for Education Jo Palmer said the expansion across two years will support the well-being of young people and enhance their engagement with education.
"In collaboration with non-profit partners, School Food Matters and Loaves & Fishes Tasmania, 15 schools will be added to the program in 2025 and another 15 in 2026," Ms Palmer said.
"Schools involved in the pilot program reported students were calmer and that there was an increase in attendance, particularly among those who were often absent from school."
Tasmanian state schools can express interest in joining the expanded lunch program, and all schools currently involved will have the opportunity for continued participation.
