The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Healthy, free lunches bring school communities together one bite at a time

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
Updated July 1 2024 - 3:09pm, first published 12:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Waverley Primary School students Kacie Merriman, Charlotte Masters and Principal Katie Wightman preparing food for the School Lunch Program. Picture by Craig George
Waverley Primary School students Kacie Merriman, Charlotte Masters and Principal Katie Wightman preparing food for the School Lunch Program. Picture by Craig George

The state government has announced the School Lunch Program will be doubling, providing 30 additional schools with free and healthy lunches by 2026.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Saree Salter

Saree Salter

Northern Tasmania born and bred. School reporter, interested also in the Launceston music scene. Email me at saree.salter@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.