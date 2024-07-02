The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Our society is judged by how it treats the poorest in the community

Updated July 2 2024 - 11:33am, first published 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strike It Out Mobile Sleep Pod at the Roundhouse at the Northern Inveresk Carpark, off Forster Street, Invermay, Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler
Strike It Out Mobile Sleep Pod at the Roundhouse at the Northern Inveresk Carpark, off Forster Street, Invermay, Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler

I READ with dismay, the article regarding Kirsten Richie, the founder of Strike It Out Mobile Sleep Pods, and the Launceston City Council (The Examiner, June 23).

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.