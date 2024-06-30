Happy new (financial) year

Joe Colbrook here, taking you through the headlines as we start a new financial year.
Councils across the state have finalised their annual budgets, and Aaron Smith takes us around five of them to compare rate rises and waste collection fees.
Sticking with the council theme you might be wondering when the Transport and Road Safety Centre, a.k.a the Bike Centre, might be reopening. I have the answer for you.
In sport, Ben Hann spoke with AFL Tasmania head Damian Gill about the restructure of the state's leagues and why the new competition format will unite the regions.
With that, I'll leave you to your reading.
Joe Colbrook, Journalist
