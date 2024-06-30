The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

Health vacancy control measures 'inherently dangerous' for patients

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
June 30 2024 - 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor says health department vacancy control measures will put hospital patients' lives at risk. File picture by Craig George
Labor says health department vacancy control measures will put hospital patients' lives at risk. File picture by Craig George

Labor says vacancy control measures will put hospital patients' lives at risk, as the health department seeks to patch up its budget.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Health

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.