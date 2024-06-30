Gill calls for regional unity, outlines premier league future

"Three strong regions" is the catch-cry from AFL Tasmania as they restructure the state's football ecosystem.
With the impending arrival of the Tasmania Devils' VFL and VFLW in 2026, an intermediary proposal for next year and the ending of the State League this year, there has been massive change for both clubs and associations in the north of the state.
North Launceston and Launceston have both reluctantly accepted their positions in the new NTFA premier league beginning next year, while there has been controversy over the selections of the four clubs to join them, particularly Scottsdale and Deloraine.
It has also caused some to fear a mass-exodus of talent leaving the region to go South or interstate in pursuit of a higher level of football.
But head of AFL Tasmania Damian Gill believes this process does not have to be divisive for the regions, rather it should unite them.
"I find that chatter about the North and South piece at odds with what I actually know of Northern footy," he said.
"Evolution in footy is constant and the footy ecosystem in Northern Tasmania was strong prior to the State League and will be strong again and whilst I acknowledge it's a major change process, we're establishing three premier leagues for a reason, because we want three strong regions.
"The north of the state produce a heap of talent and I just think, of course they can produce a strong local premier league that's really meaningful and brings people back to the footy and connects communities and is played at a high standard for both men and women.
"I think the chatter around talent going south, I just see it as a bit of a nonsense to be honest, I see no reason why the North can't have a strong premier league."
Gill added that he was delighted to see former Tasmanian premier and Scottsdale number one ticket holder, Peter Gutwein back the Magpies to have success in the new league.
"I really applaud the attitude of Peter Gutwein and Scottsdale for stepping up and wanting to make the best of this thing because I think it could be pretty special," Gill said.
"This next phase of evolution for the game is an incredibly exciting one, so it's all about how we have three strong regions and more clubs aspiring to be better and that's what I heard loud and clear from Scottsdale last week, and I think that's a really healthy thing."
However, with Scottsdale having not won a single game between their senior men and women's teams in 2024, Gill understands there is plenty of work to do.
A main priority is ensuring the premier league is not lopsided and uncompetitive when a club such as the Magpies takes on the strength of so far undefeated TSL side North Launceston.
But Gill insisted Scottsdale were not the only club they would focus on.
"We'll work with all clubs around getting ready for the premier league, that's a big part of it statewide," he said.
"Because for some of them, they're going to have to up the ante and so we're going to work with all clubs on that, and the associations at large."
That includes clubs such as Hillwood and Bridgenorth, who had their bids to join the six-team competition turned down.
Gill said the door would be left open for potential changes in the future.
"Importantly there are other aspirational clubs that put their hand up that didn't get the nod that we'll also work with," he said.
"Because whilst it might be a no now, it might not be a no forever, and there's things we can work with them on to continue to progress them on that journey.
"I want our staff at AFL Tasmania to continue to have really healthy dialogue with all the NTFA clubs on what they aspire to be and where that fits and how we can help them be the best club they can be."
