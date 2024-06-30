Bike Centre deadline pushed back, but council says project still on target

Work to reopen one of Launceston's beloved community spaces is continuing, and although the initial deadline has passed the council says things are still on track.
The new deadline means ratepayers will have been waiting more than five years for the Transport and Road Safety Centre - more affectionately known as the 'the bike centre' - to reopen.
This has been closed since August 2019 after a landslip which cracked the former reservoir's walls, and the City of Launceston council initially planned to have the repair works finished by early 2024, with a budget of $2.5 million.
However, due to what the council said were COVID-19 related price increases and contractor availability this initial estimate was brought up to $3.8 million, with the extra cost covered by unused grant funding.
The new amount, needed to finish the final two stages of the project, also included a 10 per cent contingency buffer to cover any other price increases and was approved late 2023.
After questioning by councillor Alan Harris in May, council officers said the project timeline had lengthened the work would be completed by November 2024.
However, the council officers said the new deadline was within expectations.
"At this point in time there are no obvious impediments to achieving this timeframe and the project is proceeding in accordance with the contractual schedule," they said.
"A date for opening will be established in September and there will be appropriate media to let the community know bookings have commenced."
A new online booking system is also planned to accompany the redeveloped Bike Centre, however this is not expected to be operational by the opening date and is likely to go live February 2025.
