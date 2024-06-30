Poetry pair place with stories about note passing and supportive dads

A pair of creative poets have placed on the podium with witty works about passing notes in class and having a supportive dad come to dance class.
Asha Blyth and Paige Duncan-Rainbird received second and third place in the Laura Literacy Awards.
Hosted by Rocky River Riters, the award included a number of different categories where the pair placed in the youth poetry section.
Tutor Catherine Connell, better known as Miss B, said Paige came third in her age group with a poem about her dad and the support he offered her.
"Her poem was called My Dad Came to Dance Class, Paige is a dancer and learns locally in Launceston," she said.
"It was inspired by her dad's support, who sometimes knows the steps better than some dancers in the class - it's a play on that idea."
Paige had previously won the Geoff and Helen Handbury Literary Achievement award for her poem Don't Speak like a Bogan at the Young Australian Art Awards in 2022.
Earlier in the year Ms Connell and Paige travelled to the Victorian Bush Poetry Championships where Paige performed Don't Speak like a Bogan.
Ms Connell said Asha came second in her age group with a poem about passing notes in class.
"Passing Notes in Class explored the moral standing with passing notes in class," she said.
"It's about how you shouldn't be doing it, but if you do make sure they're favourable notes that are worthy of being passed."
Miss Connell said a number of her students entered the competition.
"We sent off a number of entries and we are very excited to have two students place," she said.
Ms Connell said the poems will be published in a book by the Rocky River Riters Association.
