Poetry pair place with stories about note passing and supportive dads

Saree Salter
By Saree Salter
June 30 2024 - 2:30pm
Asha Blyth and Paige Duncan-Rainbird from Miss B's Student Services placed second and third at the Laura Literacy Awards. Picture supplied
A pair of creative poets have placed on the podium with witty works about passing notes in class and having a supportive dad come to dance class.

